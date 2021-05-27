Channing Tatum just treated fans to a first look at his and Sandra Bullock’s upcoming flick “Lost City of D”.

The actor took to Instagram Thursday to post a snap of the pair filming the much-talked about movie, joking on Instagram: “This is no fun… no fun at all!”

The pair can be seen posing in the water while filming in a jungle, with Bullock wearing a glittering plunging gown, while Tatum looks more casual in a plain white T-shirt.

This isn’t the first we’ve seen of Tatum on the movie set, with him sharing a very revealing selfie earlier this week.

The star posed nude in the behind-the-scenes shot, writing: “You know when you in the makeup trailer a**hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s**t on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie.

“And yes I’m flexing so hard I got a cramp,” he added.

In the film, Bullock plays a reclusive romance novelist who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Brad Pitt will have a cameo in the movie, while Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Daniel Radcliffe will also star.