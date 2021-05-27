Zoey Deutch has some good news for “Set It Up” fans.

The actress appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”, where she was asked by hosts Julia Cunningham and Cagle about a possible sequel to the 2018 rom-com.

Deutch shared, “There currently is not a ‘Set It Up 2’, but there is another film with the writer of ‘Set It Up’, Katie Silberman, and myself and Glen Powell.

“We’re all doing another movie together with Netflix. So there is another rom-com coming from us.”

The “Suite Life On Deck” star continued, “Soon I know it’s been a while. We just wanted to perfect it. We didn’t want to like, you know, it’s about quality over quantity.”

Cunningham replied, “We can’t waste that chemistry in that script because it’s too good.”

“You know, we want it to be perfect, and it is, so we’re very excited about that. There will be another ‘Set It Up’ family reunion, collab if you will,” Deutch said.

Over the years, Deutch has also starred in the likes of “Why Him?”, “Before I Fall”, “The Politician” and “The Disaster Artist”.