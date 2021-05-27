SZA wants to collaborate with other Black artists.

The songstress revealed on Twitter that she turned down a cover shoot with a publication who denied her request to be photographed by a Black photographer.

I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021.. and almost Juneteenth . Respectfully I can’t do it 🥺🤷🏾‍♀️ — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2021

“I requested a Black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021.. and almost Juneteenth,” SZA tweeted on Thursday. “Respectfully I can’t do it.”

The “Good Days” singer subsequently shouted out Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan and Wonderland for using Black photographers for her photo shoot.

S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers 💜 gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too ! 🙏🏾💛 — SZA (@sza) May 25, 2021

“Gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too!” SZA proclaimed.

When asked by fans to name the publication that rejected her request, SZA said that approach was not her “vibe” but argued there are “TOO many elite Black creatives right now to not allow it.”