Kate Middleton spent her last day in Scotland visiting with a sweet young fan.

The Duchess Of Cambridge, who is wrapping up her week-long royal tour of the Scottish Highlands with her husband Prince William, invited 5-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon for tea at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

According to the royal couple’s official Instagram page, Mila and her mother, Lynda Sneddon, decided to isolate away from the youngster’s family when the coronavirus lockdown hit. At the time, Mila was only four months into her chemotherapy journey for leukemia.

Middleton first heard about little Mila when her family submitted a photo for the royal’s book titled Hold Still: A Portrait Of Our Nation In 2020, it was one of 100 images chosen. The photo saw a bald Mila kissing her father through a window.

When the Duchess selected Mila’s image, she called to congratulate the young patient, promising to meet her one day – and during Middleton’s last day in Scotland, she made good on that promise.

Mila and her family arrived at the Scottish palace on Thursday for a visit, tea and a tour of the palace.

“Hi Mila, look at you. I want to give you a big squeezy cuddle, it’s so nice to meet you in person,” Middleton said in the clip shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram page. “I love your dress, can you do a little twirl – and your shoes.”

For the visit, Middleton chose a stunning pink ME+EM dress to match Mila’s adorable light pink frock.