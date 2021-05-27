The new “Rugrats” reboot is getting a queer-friendly update.

On Thursday, the animated series debuted on the Paramount+ streaming service, but it comes along with a big new change.

RELATED: ‘Rugrats’ To Be Revived For Paramount+, Original Voice Cast To Reunite

In the original series, Phil and Lil’s mom Betty was married to Howard, but in the reboot, Betty, now voiced by queer star Natalie Morales, is instead openly gay.

“Anyone who watched the original show may have had an inkling Betty was a member of the alphabet mafia,” actress Morales told the AV Club. “Betty is a single mom with her own business who has twins and still has time to hang out with her friends and her community, and I think it’s just so great because examples of living your life happily and healthily as an out queer person is just such a beacon for young queer people who may not have examples of that.”

RELATED: ABC Debuts First Look At ‘The Wonder Years’ Reboot

She continued, “Even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid. And if I’d been watching Rugrats and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future.”