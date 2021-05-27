Emily Blunt is finally sharing the hilarious story behind one of her most viral photos.

Back in 2018 the actress, Blake Lively and Zendaya were photographed together during a Michael Kors fashion show at New York Fashion Week. The photo shows Blunt and Lively in a fit of laughter while Zendaya looked less than impressed beside them.

Zendaya, Blake Lively, and Emily Blunt – Photo: Getty Images — Photo: Getty Images

But now, the “Jungle Cruise” actress joined Vanity Fair for their fan-favourite “Lie Detector Test” segment and spilled on what actually happened at the event.

According to Blunt, there was a very NSFW reason why she and Lively were laughing, admitting, “I think I was worried she was flashing her vagina.”

“So it might’ve had something to do with that,” she added. “Zendaya doesn’t look very happy at our jokes.”

The “Euphoria” star previously cleared up the shady moment on social media, “I WAS LOOKING AT THE RUNWAY,” she tweeted on Feb. 18. A day later she added, “Y’all messy that’s all lmao.”