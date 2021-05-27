Sean Combs is reminiscing on his past with Jennifer Lopez and fans can’t help but think he’s shooting his shot with the newly single superstar.
Combs, 51, posted a throwback photo on Thursday of him and Lopez, 51, holding hands.
The two famously dated from 1999 to 2001 and have maintained a friendship to this day.
JLo recently split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and fans can’t help but wonder if Diddy is making a move.
Diddy previously famously praised Lopez and her legendary backside while talking about the music video for his 2014 song “Booty”.
Lopez is believed to have rekindled a romance with her ex, Ben Affleck, and the two are currently staying at a beachfront home she rented in Miami.