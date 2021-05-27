Click to share this via email

Sean Combs is reminiscing on his past with Jennifer Lopez and fans can’t help but think he’s shooting his shot with the newly single superstar.

Combs, 51, posted a throwback photo on Thursday of him and Lopez, 51, holding hands.

The two famously dated from 1999 to 2001 and have maintained a friendship to this day.

JLo recently split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez, and fans can’t help but wonder if Diddy is making a move.

Diddy previously famously praised Lopez and her legendary backside while talking about the music video for his 2014 song “Booty”.