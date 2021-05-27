Wilmer Valderrama is loving his new life as a father.

The actor, 41, who welcomed a baby girl, Nakano Oceana, in February with his fiancée Amanda Pacheco, joined Jess Cagle on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” to promote his new movie “Blast Beat” and opened up about how he’s changed since his little one’s arrival.

“I will say that I’ve always known why I do what I do. I’ve always said that if you woke up this morning, you were already winning, you know, and when I wake up every morning and feel like I won because I just woke up and then I go into her little room and wake her up in the morning before she feeds, I can see her eyes open is, is, is the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life,” the “That ’70s Show” alum gushed. “And that, and that is something that I, you know, that that is different. And it makes me swing harder. Everything you see me do professionally and socially and spiritually and specifically, you know, with my mind and soul and my body is, is to kind of not just provide, but create a great example.”

And despite being busier than ever with “developing 11 projects with CBS studios,” Valderrama says it’s “very clear every time she opens her eyes every morning. Um, that’s the biggest blessing that I can, I can see.”

Valderrama also says he can’t wait for the day when he can show Nakano all his famous work, including “That’s ’70s Show”.

“I have it all planned out. Okay. This is going to go in chapters. All right,” he laughed. “The first chapter is ‘‘70s Show’, then immediately probably ‘Handy Manny’, right on the Disney Channel. And that was a big one.”