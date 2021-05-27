“Friends: The Reunion” has finally arrived, and cast member Lisa Kudrow opened up about the experience during a virtual visit to Thursday’s edition of “The Talk”.

“There were a lot of surprises,” said Kudrow of reuniting with fellow “Friends” stars Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc more than 15 years after the series ended its 10-year run.

“It was also surprisingly really emotional, really emotional for us,” she added. “We were like dabbing eyes, and you kind of don’t know why.”

There was also one more unexpected bonus that she didn’t prepare for.

“But it’s also just because of COVID and everything, and we got tested so much. We were allowed to hug. And I felt like it was the first time I was hugging people, much less these people,” she explained. “It was great; it was really great.”

