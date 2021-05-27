Yet another long-simmering Marvel rumour has turned out to be true.

On Tuesday, Marvel Studios issued an Instagram post to confirm that Oscar Isaac had been cast in the titular role for “Moon Knight”, a new comic book-based series for Disney+.

As Variety points out, news first broke seven months ago that the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” star was in talks for the role.

Then, during a virtual press conference to promote “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, Sebastian Stan casually dropped Isaac’s name in reference to the “Moon Knight” series, and wasn’t contradicted by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige.

No word yet on when viewers can expect Isaac to suit up for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; however, it appears production may be looming, given the fact that Isaac was spotted doing some stunt training for the show back in March, with the footage posted on Instagram.