Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Gordon Ramsay had an unexpected guest during a recent interview.

The famed chef was chatting with “The Kelly Clarkson Show” when his son, Oscar, 2, crashed the conversation.

Oscar quickly waved hello before it was nap time.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay’s Daughter Holly Reveals Hospitalization For PTSD After 2018 Sexual Assaults

“Oscar, thank god, is the only one to show a love of food,” Ramsay joked about how his four older children have no interest in following in his footsteps.

Ramsay and his wife Tana are also parents to Matilda, 19, Jack, 21, Holly, 21, and Megan, 23.

RELATED: Gordon Ramsay Stunned As Daughter Matilda Smears A Raw Egg On His Face

The “Hell’s Kitchen” star can next be spotted in Master Chef” and “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted”, where he shared a number of travel stories with Clarkson.

The 11th season of “Master Chef: Legends” premieres June 2 on Fox and “Uncharted” May 31 on National Geographic.