Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz have been friends for years, long before they filmed “Charlie’s Angels” together.

The longtime pals joined forces for an Instagram Live cooking session on Wednesday to try out Barrymore’s new Beautiful Kitchenware Touchscreen Air Fryer and gushed over their friendship.

“We met when I was 14 and she was 16. I was working at a coffee house and she was a junior model,” Barrymore, 46, said. “She’s still my bestie and sistie—sistie? That’s a new word. It’s Cameron Diaz. We’re here to talk and we have things to talk about!”

And their friendship is still going strong.

“Cameron and I tend to text each other while we’re getting ready for things,” Diaz, 48, said.

Barrymore added, “We send each other videos of ourselves from our closets of us getting dressed, dancing around and sharing information. That’s our form of communication.”

Barrymore and Diaz filmed two “Charlie’s Angels” movies together.