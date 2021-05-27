The biggest names in the music industry are stepping out for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday.
The night will see special appearances from Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, as well as performances from The Weeknd and a newly married Ariana Grande, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson. Paak) and Doja Cat.
Usher will host the evening, as Elton John is honoured with the iHeartRadio Icon Award. Demi Lovato, H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile will put on a special tribute for the “Rocket Man” singer.
But before the party gets started, Elvis Duran and co-hosts Amy Brown, Maxwell and Emily Curl will host a red carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT that can be viewed above.
The awards start May 27 on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.