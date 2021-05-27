The first season of Showtime’s groundbreaking comedy “Rutherford Falls” concluded on Thursday night.

In the opening scene, Bobbie (Jessie Leigh) and Reagan (Jana Schmeiding) are checking out the new billboard promoting her cultural centre at the Running Thunder Casino when she admits she’s worried about Nathan (Ed Helms), who up and vanished when he learned the shocking truth that he’s not a real Rutherford, but is the result of his mother’s affair with Ronnie D’Angelo.

As it turns out, Nathan has left town and hit the road, driving to Arizona to visit his great uncle Calbert and find out who he really is, while also taking the opportunity to eat gas station cuisine and “baptize myself in America and all of its rich culture,” such as visiting such roadside attractions as the world’s largest pistachio.

Meanwhile, Reagan is having a tough time getting anyone interested in working with her at the cultural centre. As Bobbie explains, people think she’s “too taboo and all braggy with the billboard,” something that Terry (Michael Greyeyes) equates with “crabs in a bucket,” a metaphor for how whenever a crab tries to escape from the bucket the others pull it back in.

“No one can ever get too successful, because there’s always someone there to yank us back,” Reagan explains to Bobbie, who was uncertain whether the term was “a Minishonka thing or an old person thing” (spoiler alert: it’s both).

However, Reagan discovers there’s not just one crab trying to pull her back into her bucket, but 2,259 of them who’ve joined a Facebook group opposing her cultural centre.

As Terry points out, the centre “was supposed to convince the community that the casino expansion would benefit the tribe. This kind of bad publicity is serious. Admitting the casino is “in too deep” to shut it down, Terry warns he “may have to consider my options in regards to who will run the cultural centre.”

Reagan hatches a plan, and asks Terry to set up a community meeting so she can make her case and convince the haters that she’s the right person to run the cultural centre.

Meanwhile, Nathan meets his great uncle at an Arizona retirement community, who tells him that he’s come to learn that looking back to what’s happened in the past isn’t as important as looking forward. As Nathan soaks in this sage wisdom, a nurse arrives, revealing the the man who’s been sharing his wisdom isn’t his uncle at all but someone else entirely, because he given the wrong unit number by the security job, who’s “really bad at her job.”

He then meets his actual uncle, who hasn’t spoken a word since suffering a stroke in 2015.

Having hit a dead end, Nathan discovers Ronnie D’Angelo opened a restaurant 20 years ago. Even though it’s no longer owned by the family, he decides to visit D’Angelo’s Italian Restaurant in hopes of “tapping into my inner D’Angelo.”

According to D’Angelo family lore, the first D’Angelo to immigrate to America arrived so hungry that he ate three dinners in one night. As the server tells Nathan, anyone who can eat a large pizza, three pounds of spaghetti and meatballs, and three pounds of chicken parm in one hour gets their photo hung on the wall and becomes an honourary D’Angelo. Nathan now has a mission.

Back in Rutherford Falls, Reagan shows up for the meeting, only to learn the tribe has requested it be held digitally. Following her speech, in which she discusses her goal of “fostering and protecting our culture,” she opens it up to questions.

The first question: count to 50 in Minishonka. “Okay, I admit I can’t do that,” Reagan responds. “But what I can do is create a place where our youth can learn to count to 1,000, from fluent language speakers like him.”

Reagan’s now-finished romance with journalist Josh (Dustin Milligan) also comes under the microscope when a question asks her “to address the rumours that you’re snagging a snoopy white nerd.”

Reagan rolls her eyes and replies, “We broke up, Rayanne. But who the hell are you to judge when your daughter-in-law buys sage from Urban Outfitters?”

Reagan then angrily lashes out at others for their behaviour, leading Terry to bring things to a halt in fear of further angering the community. However, Bobbie has been monitoring the reaction on social media, and sees public opinion suddenly shifting in her favour. He encourages her to keep on going. “Drag them to the bottom of the bucket, you beautiful b***hy crab!” he tells her.

So she does, exposing every dirty little secret, from the guy who told everyone he was going to Standing Rock but actually went to Disney World, to the shocking revelation that another guy is a vegan — causing even Terry to gasp.

But she had a point to make. “None of us feel like we’re enough, right? And I know there are better people for this job, but I’m the one who got picked. I really wanted to make Minishonka Wakanda, but no matter what, I’m guaranteed to piss off someone. Because we’re not a monolith. And that’s a good thing,” she says.

“I just want all of us crabs to get out of the bucket because the bucket is the problem,” Reagan continues. “But until then, respectfully, I’m gonna say f**k it, and make what I make, and hope that more of you like it than don’t. Because honestly, you all can keep on hating on me, and making claims that I’m secretly Puerto Rican, but I’m not going anywhere.”

Meanwhile back at D’Angelo’s, Nathan is staring at the mountain of food he’ll try to eat in a twisted attempt at self-discovery. Fast forward to 58 minutes later, as he shovels in the last bite while sweating profusely.

Just as his photo is being taken to hang on the wall, Nathan projectile-vomits all over the table, hurling like a firehose.

The next day, Nathan is back on the road, and he calls Reagan, who asks what he’s been doing since he vanished. “Well, a restaurant is gonna hang a photo of me barfing my face off,” he shares.

After Reagan tells Nathan she’s been worried about him, he makes his confession/apology. “I don’t get it. Any of it. I thought I got it for so long. In my life, I thought I was one of the people who get it, and I don’t get it. And you tried to help me, and I see that now, and I’m really so sorry Reagan.”

She responds by telling him that the world is “way too big and messy and complicated for us to ever think we can divide people into one group that’s fully enlightened and another that is stupid.”

“See?” declares Nathan. “You get it.”

“No,” she answers. “We just are.”

Nathan drives on while music plays and the credits begin to roll. Suddenly, the sound of a radio can be heard, changing to different stations before settling on NPR.

“What is the story of America?” says the voice on the radio. “Who gets to write history, and what’s written? Why do we cling to it at our own peril? These were the questions I carried with me as I stepped off that train in Rutherford Falls.”

Nathan appears confused before recognizing the speaker’s voice: Josh, narrating his radio series about the town.

“Over the next seven episodes, we’ll explore how one small town and a nearby Native American reservation experienced a reckoning 500 years in the making. As members of the Minishonka tribe struggle to attain success, a hapless rube representing a once-revered Mayflower family fails to prevent his own demise,” Josh continues as it slowly dawns on Nathan that he’s the hapless rube — and the focus of the entire series.

“Welcome to ‘An American Powder Keg: The Story of Nathan Rutherford,'” Joss declares.

“Oh s**t,” mutters Nathan as he drives.

