Rosario Dawson is addressing the dismissal of a case against her.

In Oct. 2019, friend Dedrek Finley, who is transgender, was doing some household repairs for Dawson. Finley had then filed a lawsuit against Dawson alleging mistreatment and discrimination such as physical assault and anti-trans insults.

Last fall, Finley withdrew most of the claims except two.

“Counsel is unable to continue to provide effective representation to client because of client’s actions and inactions during the pendency of this case. To protect the attorney-client privilege, no further details regarding this assertion can be given,” Finley’s lawyer wrote at the time.

A judge for the Los Angeles Superior Court threw out the final two charges on May 21 after Finley did not follow up on requests for documentation, an independent medical examination or answers to questions.

Dawson turned to Twitter to comment on the case being dismissed.

“My family is pleased that this baseless suit is over. While the vast majority of the false claims had been voluntarily withdrawn last year-including every single false claim of discrimination-the court has now terminated the remainder of the case allowing us all to move forward,” she tweeted.

Adding, “That these false claims came from someone we’ve known as chosen family for decades and who we were trying so hard to help out, as we have many times in the past, was very heartbreaking. Nevertheless, we have great empathy for him and have only ever wished him well.”