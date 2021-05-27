Kate Hudson has just learned that her friend and co-star Matthew McConaughey could be getting into politics.

Husdon was on Rob Lowe’s “Literally!” podcast where she found out that her “Fool’s Gold” and “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days” co-star is considering a run for governor of Texas.

Lowe questioned Hudson if she was going to help “with his campaign for governor of Texas if he so decides to run?”

After a long silence, Lowe added, “That was a long pause. Can I just say for the record, that was a very long pause.”

“Sorry, hold on. Let me just take a sip of my [drink],” Husdon said. “I have not heard this. This is the first I’m hearing of McConaughey getting into politics.”

She continued, “He’s a really interesting guy. I, honestly, if he does want to get into politics, I believe that Matthew, you probably wouldn’t get a politician who would care as much as he does, you know? I think he’s very authentic in how much heart, um, but the governor of Texas is a big job. I mean, is that what we’re talking about? The governor of Texas? … Oh, wow.”

The two then joined about McConaughey using “Alright, alright, alright” as a bumper sticker.

McConaughey has been “quietly making calls to influential people in Texas political circles, including a deep-pocketed moderate Republican and energy CEO, to take their temperature on the race and to talk about seriously throwing his hat in the ring.”