Usher is about to be a dad of four, ET has confirmed.

The “Yeah!” singer, 42, and his longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together, sharing the news on the red carpet of the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While Usher is already dad to sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from a previous relationship, the couple share daughter Sovereign Bo, born in September.

Ahead of Thursday’s awards ceremony, Usher and Goicoechea cradled the growing baby bump. Usher is serving as host during the event.

RELATED: Usher To Host & Perform At 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Photo: Getty Images

Usher previously gushed about his hosting gig with People, teasing an epic show opening.

RELATED: Timbaland Reveals Drake Has Been Requesting A Justin Timberlake And Usher ‘Verzuz’ Battle

“I do have an incredible opening prepared and it is my outfit to start with,” he said. “There’s going to be many moments. I’m actually going to bring the club to the iHeartRadio Music Awards experience. I built an entire club to just keep the lounge in the energy throughout the entire night. So it’s going to be a really incredible experience.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature performances by The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, Dan + Shay, Doja Cat and more.