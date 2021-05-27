Click to share this via email

Adam Levine and Eric Olsen show off their fit figures as they go for a dip in a stunning waterfall while vacationing in Maui.

Adam Levine and Eric Christian Olsen are having fun in the sun.

The Maroon 5 frontman and “NCIS: Los Angeles” star were spotted taking a dip in a waterfall in Maui, Hawaii earlier this week.

Their wives, Behati Prinsloo and Sarah Wright Olsen, were also there, as well as screenwriter Matt Holloway, as the group enjoyed time outside and hiked.

Adam Levine. Photo: Backgrid — Photo: Backgrid

It was a time to relax as Olsen just wrapped up the season 12 finale of “NCIS”.

Levine recently returned to “The Voice” for one night only.

The former coach joined his band and Megan Thee Stallion for a performance of “Beautiful Mistakes”.