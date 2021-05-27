Less than two weeks after her wedding to Dalton Gomez, blushing bride Ariana Grande hit the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The singer wasn’t going solo, but was the special guest of The Weeknd, who invited her to be his duet partner as they kicked off the show with the debut television performance of their No. 1 hit “Save Your Tears”.

The Toronto-born singer sported a fitted black suit as he and Grande, wearing a midriff-baring shiny purple gown, sang to the mask-wearing crowd at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Sharp-eyed fans who watched the performance noticed the first public appearance of Grande’s wedding ring.

Did anyone else have their binoculars out looking for @arianagrande's wedding ring? 👀 #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/QIIXs1TVc9 — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

Meanwhile, The Weeknd is leader in terms of nominations this year, with eight — a marked contrast from the Grammys, which notoriously snubbed him in all categories this year.

Grande, however, is close behind with six noms, including two for favourite music video choreography.