Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform onstage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Silk Sonic is wooing the iHeartRadio Music Awards crowd.

The group, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, soothed the crowd with “Leave The Door Open”.

The two crushed the performance in velvet blazers and tinted glasses, playing into the ’70s allure.

The group even got the crowd involved by singing directly to the women in the front row, having one place her hand on his bare chest.

Other performances during the awards included The Weeknd and Ariana Grande, as well as an epic performance by H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile as they honoured Elton John.