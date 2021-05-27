Kylie Jenner is telling her side of the story.

Model Victoria Vanna accused Jenner and her friends, including Stassie Karanikolaou and Jordyn Woods, of bullying her while filming Tyga’s “Ice Cream Man” music video.

The music video was released in October 2015 when Jenner was dating Tyga.

“This never happened,” Jenner said, replying to the clip The Shade Room shared.

In the original video Vanna said, “As soon as I walked out, she was looking me up and down whispering and pointing and making fun of, like, how I was dancing. They were all just making fun of me, clearly.”

Vanna continued in another video that she went outside and could hear Jenner and her friends talking about her from a Rolls Royce.

“They were all in there, eating McDonald’s, and then I was like walking by and I could just hear them… They’re literally still talking about me,” she continued. “I felt my face get hot, because I was like excited to meet her, and I just felt bullied for no reason. And I really was so excited that she was even there.”

As to why Vanna is just bringing it up, Vanna said it was “because I really don’t give a s**t,” adding it was “just a funny experience.”