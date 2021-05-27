Click to share this via email

Will Smith is on his mission to get his health back on track.

The “Pursuit of Happyness” star is documenting his weight loss for a YouTube series.

Sharing a clip on Instagram, Smith stands in nothing but his underwear on a rotating platform.

“That is so nasty,” he says of his body.

The video then shows him during a very intense workout.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” Smith previously said.

“No more midnight muffins…this is it!” Smith added. “Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”