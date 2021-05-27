Will Smith is on his mission to get his health back on track.
The “Pursuit of Happyness” star is documenting his weight loss for a YouTube series.
RELATED: Anthony Anderson Tells Stephen Colbert That Will Smith’s ‘Grown Man Sexy’ Challenge Has Helped Him Lose 8 Pounds
Sharing a clip on Instagram, Smith stands in nothing but his underwear on a rotating platform.
“That is so nasty,” he says of his body.
The video then shows him during a very intense workout.
“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better,” Smith previously said.
RELATED: Dr. Dre, Marlon Wayans And More Join In On Will Smith’s #BigWillieChallenge
“No more midnight muffins…this is it!” Smith added. “Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”