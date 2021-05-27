Click to share this via email

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards features some big performances and even bigger winners. The most celebrated names in music came together for the star-studded show on Thursday, and a lucky few walked away with the coveted trophies.

Going into Thursday’s show, Megan Thee Stallion led the pack with a grand total of eight nominations across seven different categories, while Roddy Ricch came in next with seven nominations — including three separate noms in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year category alone.

The Weeknd — who just won big at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday — was also recognized with an impressive six nominations, including Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. Harry Styles was nominated for six awards as well, going up against The Weeknd for the show’s two biggest awards.

Apart from the categories in contention, Elton John is set to receive the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award will also include a special tribute performance honouring the iconic singer and his impact on pop culture and his continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night, in bold, as the show goes on.

Song of the Year

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd **WINNER**

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch

“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Dua Lipa **WINNER**

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd **WINNER**

Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS

Dan + Shay **WINNER**

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug

“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior

“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé **WINNER**

Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift – folklore – WINNER

Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn

blackbear

Doja Cat *WINNER**

JP Saxe

Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bang!” – AJR

“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly

“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots **WINNER**

“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR

All Time Low

Billie Eilish

Cage the Elephant

twenty one pilots **WINNER**

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall **WINNER**

Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Ashe

Dayglow

Powfu **WINNER**

Royal & The Serpent

Wallows

Rock Song of the Year

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless

“Patience” – Chris Cornell

“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters **WINNER**

“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC

“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year

AC/DC

Five Finger Death Punch

Ozzy Osbourne

Shinedown

The Pretty Reckless *WINNER*

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC – Power Up **WINNER**

Country Song of the Year

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs

“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett

“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani

“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan

“The Bones” – Maren Morris **WINNER*

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs **WINNER**

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get **WINNER**

Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde

Gabby Barrett **WINNER**

HARDY

Ingrid Andress

Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK

“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee

“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund

Diplo

Marshmello **WINNER**

Surf Mesa

Tiësto

Dance Album of the Year: