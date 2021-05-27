This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards features some big performances and even bigger winners. The most celebrated names in music came together for the star-studded show on Thursday, and a lucky few walked away with the coveted trophies.

Going into Thursday’s show, Megan Thee Stallion led the pack with a grand total of eight nominations across seven different categories, while Roddy Ricch came in next with seven nominations — including three separate noms in the Hip-Hop Song of the Year category alone.

The Weeknd — who just won big at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday — was also recognized with an impressive six nominations, including Song of the Year and Male Artist of the Year. Harry Styles was nominated for six awards as well, going up against The Weeknd for the show’s two biggest awards.

Apart from the categories in contention, Elton John is set to receive the 2021 iHeartRadio Icon Award, which will be presented by Chris Martin and Lil Nas X. The award will also include a special tribute performance honouring the iconic singer and his impact on pop culture and his continued relevance as a touring and radio force with a loyal fan base worldwide.

Check out the full list of winners and nominees below, which will be updated throughout the night, in bold, as the show goes on.

Song of the Year

“Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd **WINNER**
“Circles” – Post Malone
“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
“ROCKSTAR” – DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

Female Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Dua Lipa **WINNER**
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift

Male Artist of the Year

Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
The Weeknd **WINNER**

Best Duo/Group of the Year

BTS
Dan + Shay **WINNER**
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
twenty one pilots

Best Collaboration

“Go Crazy” – Chris Brown & Young Thug
“Holy” – Justin Bieber featuring Chance the Rapper
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
“Mood” – 24kGoldn featuring iann dior
“Savage” (Remix) – Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé **WINNER**

Best Pop Album:

Taylor Swift – folklore – WINNER 

Best New Pop Artist

24kGoldn
blackbear
Doja Cat *WINNER**
JP Saxe
Pop Smoke

Alternative Rock Song of the Year

“Bang!” – AJR
“Bloody Valentine” – Machine Gun Kelly
“everything i wanted” – Billie Eilish
“Level Of Concern” – twenty one pilots **WINNER**
“Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:

AJR
All Time Low
Billie Eilish
Cage the Elephant
twenty one pilots **WINNER**

Alternative Rock Album of the Year:

Machine Gun Kelly – Tickets To My Downfall **WINNER**
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist

Ashe
Dayglow
Powfu **WINNER**
Royal & The Serpent
Wallows

Rock Song of the Year

“Death By Rock And Roll” – The Pretty Reckless
“Patience” – Chris Cornell
“Shame Shame” – Foo Fighters **WINNER**
“Shot In The Dark” – AC/DC
“Under The Graveyard” – Ozzy Osbourne

Rock Artist of the Year

AC/DC
Five Finger Death Punch
Ozzy Osbourne
Shinedown
The Pretty Reckless *WINNER*

Rock Album of the Year:

AD/DC – Power Up **WINNER**

Country Song of the Year

“Even Though I’m Leaving” – Luke Combs
“I Hope” – Gabby Barrett
“Nobody But You” – Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani
“One Margarita” – Luke Bryan
“The Bones” – Maren Morris **WINNER*

Country Artist of the Year

Blake Shelton
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs **WINNER**
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Country Album of the Year:

Luke Combs – What You See Ain’t Always What You Get **WINNER**
Best New Country Artist

Ashley McBryde
Gabby Barrett **WINNER**
HARDY
Ingrid Andress
Jameson Rodgers

Dance Song of the Year

“Head & Heart” – Joel Corry x MNEK
“ily (i love you baby)” – Surf Mesa featuring Emilee
“Lasting Lover” – Sigala & James Arthur
“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) – SAINt JHN

Dance Artist of the Year

Anabel Englund
Diplo
Marshmello **WINNER**
Surf Mesa
Tiësto

Dance Album of the Year: