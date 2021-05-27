Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are guest hosting Friday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, and a sneak peek at the episode reveals it’ll be alright, alright, alright.

That’s because the country music couple will be welcoming special guest Matthew McConaughey via Zoom, who reminisces about landing his big break when he was hired to appear in Yearwood’s music video for “Walkaway Joe”.

McConaughey also chats about his son on the cusp of becoming a teenager, his family’s tradition of eating leftovers each Sunday night, reminisces about how he met his future wife at a nightclub, and weighs in on those rumours that he’s considering a run to be the next governor of Texas.

Then, the couple head into the kitchen. In advance of the release of Yearwood’s upcoming cookbook, Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family, she whips up a few of her favourite recipes — with her husband’s help, of course.

Finally, the spouses — who have been married for 15 years — takes questions from the “Ellen” audience about love and matrimony, sharing the secrets of their own successful marriage.

Brooks and Yearwood’s takeover of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Friday, May 28.