Taylor Swift reflected on the impact Folklore had during the pandemic.

The singer virtually stopped by the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday to accept the award for Pop Album of the Year.

Swift surprised her fans with the release of Folklore in 2020, later followed up with another surprise in Evermore.

“Thank you so much for this award and for honouring an album that I am so proud of,” Swift said. “I have to say thank you to everyone at iHeart and everyone at radio who supported Folklore. Folklore was an album that I made in the very beginning of the pandemic. I started writing it, and I feel like it became a sort of emotional life raft for me to pour my feelings into.”

Swift also thanked collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff, adding, “I feel like we’re going to be friends forever.” As well as photographer Beth Garrabrant who help create the aesthetic and album work.

The one and only @taylorswift13 with Pop Album Of The Year! 🌟 So proud of you, Tay! #iHeartAwards2021 pic.twitter.com/IrD2gUqyDU — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 28, 2021

Swift has the most iHeartRadio Music Award wins in history at 13. Drake closely follows behind at 12 , then with Bruno Mars at nine.

And of course, Swift couldn’t forget her fans.

“Thank you to the fans for making this album what it was,” Swift said. “We all needed to escape into stories, whether movies or TV or film or music, and the fact that you chose this album, I am so honoured by that. You really wrapped your arms around it. Some day we’ll get to wrap our arms each other when we see each other again.”

The star studded show included a number of performances, including a tribute to Elton John performed by H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile.