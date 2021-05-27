Ben Affleck proved to be a surprising choice when director Zack Snyder cast the Oscar-winning actor and director to play the Dark Knight in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”, with Affleck reprising the role for 2017’s “Justice League”.

However, had Affleck turned him down, Snyder had a Plan B in mind.

During a conversation with MTV’s Josh Horowitz for his “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the director of such films as “300” and “Watchmen” was asked about whether he had a backup in mind in case Affleck took a pass.

Indeed he did, reported Entertainment Weekly, and revealed a surprising choice: Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts, whose credits include 2015’s “Far From the Madding Crowd” and 2012’s “Rust and Bone”.

“I was talking to him a lot about it,” said Snyder of Schoenaerts.

“He never got in the suit,” Snyder said, “but I did do a bunch of mockups of him, because Ben was on the fence, you know,” Snyder admitted, confirming Affleck’s reluctance to step into such an iconic role.

“And I don’t blame him. Everyone should be on the fence when you’re asked, ‘Do you want to play Batman?'” he added.