Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale are married.

According to People, the country star and his fiancée, a nurse, tied the knot at a ceremony with family and friends, including country singer-songwriters Darius Rucker, Tyler Rich & wife Sabina Gadecki, and Chuck Wicks & wife Kasi.

Allen and Gale got engaged while at Disney World in 2019. They had planned to get married the following year.

“Yeah, we pushed it back to next year, so I’m excited about that,” Allen told People in an interview last July. “Hopefully, it’ll all be good.”

The couple share 14-month-old daughter Naomi, as well as Allen’s seven-year-old son Aadyn from a previous relationship.

On her Instagram Story, Gadecki shared photos of some of the guests attending the wedding, including husband Rich and others.

The couple met via Allen’s cousin’s wife and are both from Milton, Delaware.

“With Alexis being from my hometown, it is like always having a piece of home with me. We had an immediate connection. It was like we’d always known each other,” Allen told People.