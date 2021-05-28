Prince Harry spoke further about his wife Meghan Markle’s struggles with suicidal thoughts during a bonus episode of his and Oprah Winfrey’s “The Me You Can’t See” docuseries.

Harry and Oprah agreed that the best piece of advice they’d learned while filming the mental health series was to tell a suicidal person they are “not alone,” the Daily Mail reported.

The Duke of Sussex shared, “So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation [from a suicidal person] because they don’t feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice.

“But what you want to say is ‘You’re there.’ Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is without doubt the best first step that you can take.”

Meghan revealed her mental health struggle during her and Harry’s interview with Oprah about why they chose to leave the Royal Family.

She opened up to Harry about her suicidal thoughts before they then had to leave to attend an event at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2019.

Harry previously admitted he was “somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it.”

In the latest episode of Harry and Oprah’s series, Oprah explained how the pair started to work on these issues before Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals on March 31, 2020.

“It’s a project that we were inspired to produce after we first met, really, and talked about some of the most pressing issues of our time.

“So we spent two years making this series.”

Glenn Close also made an appearance on the show, saying of COVID-19 and mental health: “We have gone through an unprecedented time… we now are in a transforming world,” adding that the global shift caused by the pandemic was “just as big as 9/11 was.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.