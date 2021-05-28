Kim Kardashian is adamant that nobody caught COVID-19 during her controversial 40th-birthday trip in October.

Kardashian was slammed at the time for posting about the lavish private-island getaway but insisted that isn’t where she and her kids caught the virus.

Buzzfeed News pointed out that Kardashian’s diagnosis came shortly after the vacation, but she insisted the rumours were “false.”

During Thursday’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kardashian revealed how she and her four kids had all contracted COVID-19 last fall.

She posted after the episode aired: