Kim Kardashian is adamant that nobody caught COVID-19 during her controversial 40th-birthday trip in October.

Kardashian was slammed at the time for posting about the lavish private-island getaway but insisted that isn’t where she and her kids caught the virus.

Buzzfeed News pointed out that Kardashian’s diagnosis came shortly after the vacation, but she insisted the rumours were “false.”

False. Nobody caught Covid from the trip. Saint was the first to have it in our family and he caught it from school from another student who tested positive first. I then developed symptoms and got it a few days after he coughed on me while caring for him. https://t.co/hTWbB6JC25 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 28, 2021

During Thursday’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”, Kardashian revealed how she and her four kids had all contracted COVID-19 last fall.

She posted after the episode aired: