The internet is loving Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s wedding snaps.

Grande shared some stunning photos from the May 15 intimate ceremony earlier this week and they’re currently sitting at over 25 million likes.

The huge number means the singer has overtaken popular photos of people like XXXTentacion‘s final post before his death (24.6 million) and Billie Eilish unveiling her new blond ‘do (23 million).

The only other photo to have more likes is the infamous egg snap, which has a whopping 55 million likes and still sits at No. 1.

Grande looked stunning in a gorgeous white silk Vera Wang wedding dress with a sculpted neckline and plunging back. She accompanied it with a classic veil.

Grande shared more photos from her special day exclusively with Vogue.

The venue, Grande’s home in Montecito, Calif., also looked beautiful, with the newlyweds posing for wedding photos with a floral ceiling arrangement and candles.