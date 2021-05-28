Doing your own stunts can hurt.
On Thursday, Chris Evans shared photos of a massive bruise to his arm, which he got filming the upcoming thriller “The Gray Man”.
“It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn,” he joked in the caption.
Evans is co-starring in the Netflix spy movie alongside Ryan Gosling.
Based on the 2009 novel by Mark Greaney, “The Gray Man” tells the story of a former CIA agent-turned-freelance assassin, who is hunted by one of his former team members.
“Avengers: Endgame” directors Joe and Anthony Russo are helming the project, teaming up with Evans again after filming multiple Marvel movies together.