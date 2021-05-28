Sarah Jessica Parker is celebrating a milestone: the high school graduation of son James Wilkie, the eldest of her three children with husband Matthew Broderick.

To mark the occasion, the “Sex and the City” star shared some photos of the new graduate in full cap-and-gown regalia at the ceremony on Thursday, May 27.

Alongside the photos, Parker shared a quote from writer Henry James used during the ceremony, “Try to be one on whom nothing is lost.”

Several of Parker’s famous friends sent along their congratulations in comments, including Ali Wentworth, Amy Sedaris, Jessica Seinfeld, and her “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson.

Ahead of the ceremony, Parker shared a brief video of her son’s graduation cap, with “SATC” co-star Kristin Davis offering her congrats in a comment.