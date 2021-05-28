Lady Gaga has some exciting news.

The singer is releasing a 10th-anniversary edition of her much-loved Born This Way album.

As well as the 14 original songs, the album will include a second disc of reimagined versions of Born This Way songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community.

In addition to the album’s 14 original songs, #TheTenthAnniversary edition will also include a second disc of reimagined versions of #BornThisWay songs by incredible artists who both represent and advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community. 🌙✝🦄👥📐🌈 pic.twitter.com/iJreSJHZI0 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 28, 2021

Big Freedia was the first musician to release a track, a cover of “Judas”.

“’Judas’ was my favourite song when it came out originally, so I really wanted to cover it. I am beyond excited that it’s the first to drop from this project!” the rapper said in a statement, according to Just Jared.

“To me, ‘Judas’ is a love song about when someone does you dirty. I’ve sure had my experience with that. Who can’t relate?”

So excited to announce my cover of JUDAS for the 10th anniversary of BORN THIS WAY!! So thrilled to be a part of the anniversary celebration of this Iconic album. Thank you @ladygaga !! Go stream JUDAS available everywhere now!!#JUDAS #Ladygaga #Bigfreedia #queendiva #bornthisway pic.twitter.com/2G3AzfaXJF — Big Freedia (@bigfreedia) May 28, 2021

The tracklisting for Born This Way Reimagined: The Tenth Anniversary:

01. “Marry the Night”

02. “Born This Way”

03. “Government Hooker”

04. “Judas”

05. “Americano”

06. “Hair”

07. “Scheiße”

08. “Bloody Mary”

09. “Bad Kids”

10. “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)”

11. “Heavy Metal Lover”

12. “Electric Chapel”

13. “Yoü and I”

14. “The Edge of Glory”

Gaga has yet to reveal the rest of the reimagined tracks. The full album will out on June 18.

The news comes after West Hollywood declared May 23 “Born This Way Day” while kicking off Pride season.

The album, which was first released in 2011, has been recognized for its cultural impact on the LGBTQIA+ community.