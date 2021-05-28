A new track from Leos Carax’s new movie musical “Annette” has been released, featuring vocals from Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and cult favourite duo Sparks.

The film set to open the Cannes Film Festival in July is a sung-through musical featuring songs written by Carax and the Sparks brothers, Ron and Russell Mael, along with vocals by the cast. Just released, the musical’s lead single “So May We Start” features vocals by Sparks, Driver, Cotillard, and co-star Simon Helberg.

RELATED: Spike Lee To Head Cannes Film Festival Jury

Foreign art house director Carax will make his full English-language debut with “Annette”, telling the story of Henry (Driver), a standup comedian, and Ann (Cotillard), a famous singer, whose lives and relationship are changed with the birth of their first child, Annette.

A trailer for the film was released last month.

“Initially, we conceived ‘Annette’ as another Sparks album,” the Mael brothers said in a press release. “Yet this time it would be a narrative story that would consist of three main characters, a small enough ensemble that would allow us to also present the ‘opera’ live on tour. The music, story, and album were finished and ready to go, which is where the story takes a huge detour.”

RELATED: First Look At Lady Gaga And Adam Driver In ‘House Of Gucci’

The statement continues: “After meeting Leos at Cannes, we felt a real kinship, so we thought we would send him ‘Annette’, not expecting anything other than to show him what Sparks was currently up to. And lo and behold, he said he really liked the album and would like to consider it as his next project. We were happily surprised and elated at his reaction. As fans of Leos’ films, to now realize that he would be directing a film of ours was beyond our dreams.”

Carax, too, is smitten with his co-writers, sharing that since discovering their music at age 14, “their tracks are among the most joyous songs I know (although they’re poignant too, in places). For me, Sparks’ music is like a childhood home, but one free of ghosts. Without them, I don’t think I’d ever have done something I’d dreamt of doing ever since I first started out in cinema: making a ‘film in music.’”

Sparks are having somewhat of a moment in the spotlight following Edgar Wright’s documentary “The Sparks Brothers”, a love letter to the band featuring a multitude of famous faces — from Beck and Bjork to Mike Myers and Simon Pegg — sharing their connection to the band and praising their decades-long output. The film played Sundance, SXSW, and Hot Docs this year and will be released on June 18.

“Annette” will play Cannes on July 7 before opening in theatres on August 6 and arriving on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.