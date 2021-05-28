Dealing with anxiety is a big issue for Kendall Jenner.

In a new episode of “Open Minded” with psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb for Vogue, the reality star opens up about her fear of public speaking and suffering from anticipatory anxiety.

“I really, really don’t like public speaking; it makes me really nervous and uncomfortable,” Jenner says. “But then there’s moments in my life as a public figure that I do have to kind of be in that position.

“The moment that I schedule it and I know it’s happening, to the moment it actually happens, I will think about it constantly, and it’ll just eat me alive and I won’t be able to forget about it. The day I’m getting ready to go, I just have so much anxiety that it feels like my blood is boiling, and I’m shaking… my mouth is dry.”

That anxiety isn’t limited to public speaking, Jenner says.

“If I have something coming up that’s bringing me out of my comfort zone … it can consume me to the point where I’m not focusing on what is happening to me that day or in that moment,” she explains. “I’m just worried about what is going to happen in the future.”

Jenner also says that she is “a big perfectionist” and fears that she will mess things up.

Asked what the worst that can happen is, she says, “I guess that if you mess up enough that people notice, they just make fun of you.”

“There’s been so many situations where I’ve had to face fear, face situations that honestly own all that anxiety. You just have to do it to not only grow as a person but become a better person.”