“Friends” becoming a hit was a big surprise to some.

On Thursday, Jennifer Aniston appeared as a guest on Gayle King’s SiriusXM show “Gayle King In The House” and shared that a producer on another show she worked on tried to talk her out of starring on “Friends”.

As the actress explained, while auditioning for the role of Rachel in the hit sitcom, she was already attached to another show called “Muddling Through”.

When the opportunity to do “Friends” came up, Aniston almost had to turn it down if “Muddling Through” were to get picked up for more episodes.

“I just went to the producer and I said, ‘Please, please let me out of this show. I really love this other show that I’m doing,'” she recalled. “And that’s when he said, ‘I’ve seen that show “Friends”, I saw that show. I saw the pilot. That’s not going to make you a star. This show will make you a star.’ And then the rest is history, but he was a lovely person and it was a lovely show. And I enjoyed it. I just was madly in love with these other people.”

Aniston also talked about what it was like to walk back onto the reconstructed “Friends” set for the new reunion special.

“It was a sucker punch in the heart in a way,” she said. “We were very naive in what we were expecting. It was excitement. ‘This is going to be so fun to walk onto the set and they’re bringing all of the sets out from storage and putting it all back together.’

“I mean, down to the shelves and the little tchotchkes, details… We romanticized it, but you also have to remember, we haven’t been there. And that time was a very specific time when we were saying goodbye to something that we didn’t want to, we cared deeply about, but we knew it was the time to say goodbye,” she continued. “Our lives were ahead of us. We had our future ahead of us. And it almost felt like time had stopped and we time-travelled. And there’s good in that and then there’s heartbreak in that.”

Finally, asked what “Friends” means to her now, all these years later, Aniston answered, “It’s really hard to put that into a sentence, except it filled my heart.”