Excitement is building for the reboot of “Gossip Girl”, with HBO Max revealing a new teaser, character posters, and the show’s premiere date.

“You’ve gotten so comfortable, thinking you’re in control of your image, your actions, the narrative” says the titular Gossip Girl in a voiceover, with Kristen Bell (the only holdover from the original) reprising her role as the show’s unseen narrator.

“But you forgot one thing: I can see you,” warns Gossip Girl. “And before I’m through, I’ll make sure you see you, too. XOXO.”

The new series stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak, and Savannah Lee Smith. Posters of each of the actors’ characters — emblazoned with either an X or an O — were also released.

“Secrets, secrets are no fun… unless they come from Gossip Girl. She’s back and badder than ever. See you on the steps,” reads the brief synopsis from the teaser.

“Gossip Girl” premieres on Thursday, July 8.

