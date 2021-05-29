Miles Teller was reportedly assaulted while on vacation in Hawaii, and the actor’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, is clearing up details of what took place.

According to TMZ, the actor was dining at the Monkeypod Kitchen on the island of Maui with his wife when he was confronted by a man in the bathroom.

Law enforcement sources stated the incident occurred Wednesday as Teller and his other half were having dinner. The man was said to have punched the “Divergent” star in the face.

TMZ claimed the pair “got into it outside the bathroom” and Teller, who did not appear to be seriously injured, “screamed he was going to press charges.”

TMZ claimed the man who punched the star was a wedding planner who accused Teller of owing him $60,000 for services he performed at his wedding in Maui back in 2019.

Eyewitnesses told the publication “the man was complaining he had not gotten paid.”

Police confirmed the incident occurred Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., stating no one was arrested and that they were investigating.

In a statement obtained by People, an MPD spokesperson said “police responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a West Maui restaurant involving a male victim and one responsible party. The incident is currently under investigation; no further information is available at this time.”

ET Canada has contacted Teller’s rep for comment.

Sperry subsequently shared a post on Instagram Story to confirm her husband was attacked, but insisted the part of TMZ‘s report about money being owed “is completely false.”

“Miles was jumped by 2 men we have never met after they trapped him in a bathroom,” she wrote. “It seems these same men have done this to many people and we appreciate your support Maui. This is now a criminal investigation.”

Keleigh Teller/Instagram

The news comes after it was revealed that the Tellers had been vacationing with the actor’s “Divergent” co-star Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers while in Hawaii.