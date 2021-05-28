Those hoping for a sequel to “Call Me By Your Name” will have to hope a bit longer.

Speaking to Deadline, director Luca Guadagnino revealed that his focus has shifted instead to his new film “Bones and All”, which reunites him with “Call Me By Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet.

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet, Amanda Gorman And More Announced As Met Gala Co-Chairs

“The truth of the matter is, my heart is still there,” he said of the possible sequel, “but I’m working on this movie now, and I’m hopefully going to do ‘Scarface’ soon, and I have many projects, and so will focus on this side of the Atlantic and the movies I want to make.”

“Bones and All”, based on the novel by Camille DeAngelis, will also star Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland, Jessica Harper, Chloe Sevigny, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green.

The film will also be Guadagnino’s first to be shot in the U.S.

“I’ve been totally influenced by the American culture, American cinema, and now, American landscape, so I’m very happy and proud that I’ve finally come to this shore,” the Italian filmmaker said. “The last few months have been amazing for me, getting to know this part of the country, which is beautiful and unseen.”

RELATED: Timothée Chalamet To Play Willy Wonka In New Origin Story Film

Getting a sequel to “Call Me By Your Name” together would also prove difficult due to Chalamet’s increasingly busy schedule, starring in blockbusters like the upcoming “Dune”, and his co-star Armie Hammer having been dropped from multiple projects following the emergence of a rape allegation. The actor has refuted the claim.