Rob Delaney is remembering life with his young son Henry.

Back in 2018, the comedian, 44, and his wife Leah lost Henry when he was only 2-years-old to cancer. And in a new post to Instagram, Delaney describes what life was like in their little one’s final days.

“Look at my beautiful little chunker asleep,” the “Catastrophe” actor wrote. “He’s 15 mos old here and has just started chemo. You can clearly see his tracheotomy tube here too.”

According to Delaney, a surgery to remove Henry’s brain tumour actually damaged his cranial nerves, taking his ability to swallow.

He continued, “The things my wife and I had to learn to care for a 1-year-old with a complex tracheotomy… but I wish to hell I was still doing it every day. I miss caring for him. Our son Henry.”

Delaney’s post got an outpouring of support from his famous friends, including actress Missi Pyle, who wrote, “Love you, friend. He’s watching and loving you. You are a great daddy.”

Ellie Kemper added a simple response, which included three red heart emojis, “❤️❤️❤️.”

Doctors discovered Henry’s tumour in 2016, he underwent treatment through 2017 and on Delaney’s 41st birthday in 2018, Henry sadly passed away.