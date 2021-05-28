Click to share this via email

An unwelcome visitor wanted to steal the attention from CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju on Thursday evening.

The journalist was preparing for his live shot when a cicada could be seen making its way up his blazer and round the back of his neck.

“What the hell!” Raju screamed, asking: “Do I have more on me?”

The shocked reporter then began swearing, with the audio being bleeped out on the clip.

Had an unwelcome visitor try to crawl into my live shot earlier. pic.twitter.com/Pu68z0cWSN — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2021

Raju then spoke about the incident on CNN’s “New Day” on Friday.

“The context here is important,” he insisted. “A couple minutes before that happened, there was actually another cicada that allegedly fell out of my pocket and that happened while I was waiting to go on.”

JUST NOW: "The context is important here."@mkraju with his first public comments after he found the strength to survive an on-camera #CicadaAttack.@NewDaypic.twitter.com/Wi4Kspassl — John Berman (@JohnBerman) May 28, 2021

He explained he’d been outside interviewing Sen. John Thune before returning indoors, telling the hosts: “Perhaps a cicada, one of those buggers, jumped on me as I was running back into the Capitol…”

Raju won’t be the only one dealing with cicadas, as billions of the large bugs have descended on Washington, D.C. and other U.S. states.

The Brood X bugs emerge from the ground every 17 years.