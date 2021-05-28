Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Summer is the perfect season for drama.

On Friday, the cast of Netflix’s “Virgin River” announced in an Instagram video that the third season of the hit series will premiere on July 9.

RELATED: Benjamin Hollingsworth Embraces His Bad Boy Side As ‘Shady Brady’ In ‘Virgin River’

Netflix is also teasing that the new season will feature, “a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance in a twist-packed season that’ll keep fans on the edge of their seats.”

RELATED: David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt, More Stars Join Neil Gaiman’s ‘Sandman’ Series For Netflix

Based on the novels by Robyn Carr, the series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Lauren Hammersley, Annette O’Toole, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale and Marco Grazzini.

Season 3 will also introduce Zibby Allen as Jack’s sister Brie, and Stacey Farber as Lilly’s daughter Tara.