Dove Cameron is opening up about her decision to come out as bisexual.

The former Disney Channel star, 25, is featured in Gay Times magazine‘s latest issue and admitted she actually felt scared to come out. Cameron shared her truth last year during an Instagram live session with fans.

“I was never confused about who I was,” the “Live And Maddie” actress explained. “I felt like I wouldn’t be accepted and I had this strange narrative that people wouldn’t believe me.”

“I hope it helps, that’s why I came out,” Cameron continued. “It felt like something that I could never talk about. I feel like the industry has changed a lot in terms of having room for people with platforms to be human and not to be picked apart. I was really nervous to come out and, one day, I dropped it because I was behaving like somebody who was out and I realized I wasn’t. When you are who you are, you assume people see that and then you realize, ‘No, I have to come out otherwise people aren’t gonna know.'”

Cameron also explained what prompted her to come out, revealing many of her fans believed her “We Belong” lyric video was “queerbaiting.”

“I’ve hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody. I did a lyric video last year, for ‘We Belong.’ It had moving line drawings of people falling in love… it was all a man and a woman making out and it was a weird moment for me,” she said. “It was so bizarre that I had to ask to mix in different orientations. People started asking for hints about the video and I used different combinations of emoji couples making out.”

She added, “When the song came out, everybody got the idea that the song was a big LGBTQ+ anthem song and I found myself in this position where everyone thought I was queerbaiting.”

So she took control, “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.'”