Olivia Rodrigo revealed why she didn’t take part in any “Saturday Night Live” sketches during her appearance earlier this month.

Rodrigo appeared on “The Morning Mash Up” on SiriusXM Hits 1 to talk about her new album Sour and more.

She was also asked about her appearance on Global’s “SNL” and why she chose not to show off her acting skills on the show.

Rodrigo shared, “I think that’d be so cool to do in the future. ‘SNL’ was actually like my second performance ever, my first was the Brits in the U.K. which was insane. I was so nervous I was like ‘I don’t want to do any sketches I’m just so nervous to do my songs.’

“So, I don’t know if they had any in mind for me or not, but hopefully I’ll get to go another time and that would be something I’d love to do.”

Plus, Rodrigo spoke about how she gets out of a bad date, as well as whether she’ll start to think about her lyrics more following all the speculation about who her smash hit “Drivers License” was about.

She insisted, “The way I look at it is people would speculate anyway, whether it’s something really specific or really broad.

“I’ve always been a really specific, personal songwriter and I’m not going to change that for fear of what people on the internet are going to say.”

Rodrigo then spoke about her new apartment, which she moved into after turning 18 in February: