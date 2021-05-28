It doesn’t sound like Emma Stone will be back in the Spider-Verse.

In an interview with MTV News, the “Cruella” star responded to rumours that she will appear in the upcoming “Spider-Man: Now Way Home”, reprising her role as Gwen Stacy.

“I have heard those rumours,” Stone said. “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything, but I’m not [involved]. I’m not. I don’t know what you’re supposed to respond as an alumnus.”

Stone played the iconic comic book character in the rebooted Spider-Man films co-starring Andrew Garfield.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, starring Tom Holland, has already been confirmed to feature villains from previous iterations of the franchise, including Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock.

With the casting of the villains strongly suggesting the emergence of a multiverse, many have speculated that past Spider-Man actors Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear, though the rumours have been consistently denied.