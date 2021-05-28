German punk princess Nina Hagen isn’t the most obvious inspiration for a Disney movie, but “ Cruella ” is also not your typical Disney movie. The new live-action origin story about the black-and-white-haired cartoon supervillain is less about a maniacal dalmatian-skinner than an aspiring designer with a punk sensibility out to disrupt the stuffy ways of the past in 1970s London.

Departments like hair and makeup and costume design work overtime to blend into the fabric of a film. But in “Cruella,” the story itself gives them the spotlight. So director Craig Gillespie and star and producer Emma Stone enlisted some of the best in the business to help: Two-time Oscar-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan, who has mastered everything from Merchant Ivory period films like “A Room with a View” to the post-apocalyptic looks of “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and BAFTA-winning hair and makeup designer Nadia Stacey, who transformed Stone into an 18th century social climber in “The Favourite.”

“I never thought I would do it. It was never a film that would come up in my range of stuff because I’m not really into fashion,” said Beavan. “Of course, I was around in the ’70s. This film and script triggered my memory of what it was like.”

With the script and Gillespie’s comprehensive mood board and soundtrack in mind, Beavan and her team set off both designing originals and scouring London’s vintage stores for real pieces and things that had at least the spirit of the ’70s, when the buttoned-up styles of Dior and Balenciaga were giving way to the likes of Vivienne Westwood with zippers and holes everywhere.

