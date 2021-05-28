The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are sharing their gratitude for the people who made their tour of Scotland “so special”.

On their official Instagram account, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a photograph of the beautiful thank you card created in honour of those with whom they crossed paths during their week long tour.

“To the people, communities and organizations we visited and heard from; and those who stopped to wave and make our return to Scotland so special – thank you,” read the heartfelt inscription.

The reverse of the card features a sketch of St Andrews, which Kate herself drew way back in 2002.

The Duke and Duchess first fell in love during their time as students in the university town 20 years ago.

The couple took a trip down memory lane by visiting their old stomping ground before they commenced in engagements across the country.

According to the Daily Mail, William and Kate dined at a “secluded” table at Forgan’s restaurant, followed by a morning of land yacht racing on a St Andrews beach.

They also met with students and staff at St Andrews and stopped off at St Salvator’s halls, where they first met.

One of the most touching moments of the tour came as Kate met with five-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon while wearing her favourite colour. Earlier in the year the two had a Zoom call which Kate promised to wear “Princess pink”.