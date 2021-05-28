“Friends: The Reunion” brought some memorable appearances, but fans noticed that a lot of their favourite celebrities who made cameos over the years weren’t there.

Cole Sprouse, who played Ross’ son Ben, didn’t join the reunion special and Paul Rudd, who was Phoebe’s husband Mike, was also missing. Fans were ecstatic to spot Rudd with his camcorder in special never-before-seen behind-the-scenes video footage from show’s 2004 finale shown on the reunion special.

RELATED: Lisa Kudrow Talks ‘Emotional’ Reunion With ‘Friends’ Cast, ‘First Time’ She’s Hugged Anyone Since COVID

Fans spotted the “Ant-Man” star front and centre with his video camera recording Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer taking their final bow on final episode of “Friends” almost two decades ago.

Best BTS shot from the #FriendsReunion(not a show spoiler don't worry) has to be Paul Rudd filming the main cast on his camcorder during the finale. pic.twitter.com/1HjP4l4s6W — ✍️ Rachel McArthur (@raychdigitalink) May 28, 2021

losing my mind at paul rudd crouched down with a camcorder like regina george’s mom at the finale of friends#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/NTaoJfgDXX — @lgreene91 (@lgreene91) May 28, 2021

The cutest part of the whole Friends reunion was as they took their final bows, Paul Rudd, kneeling down in front of the audience recording them with a camcorder pic.twitter.com/Q879HAZF0T — Gab(agool) (@gabbinggab) May 28, 2021

Im really going to need to know what Paul Rudd did with this camcorder footage of the Friends finale. Also where was he during the #FriendsReunion ?! #Friends pic.twitter.com/7xIJNocInD — Bekah Berger (@BekahBerger) May 28, 2021

Ben Winston, director of the HBO Max special, told TheWrap why not all of the show’s guest stars were part of the special.

“Well, we couldn’t have everybody on, because it’s only an hour and 45 minutes. And you’ve got to pay attention — the main nub of the show has got to be about the six cast members. So you can’t have too many cameos because of course, there were hundreds of amazing people who were in ‘Friends’ over the years. Sadly, we couldn’t get everybody in.”

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Reveals A Producer Once Told Her ‘Friends’ Wouldn’t ‘Make You A Star

Yet, as much of social media pointed out, one of the random guests like Justin Bieber or BTS should and could have stepped aside for Rudd.

Tom Selleck (Richard), Reese Witherspoon (Jill), James Michael Tyler (Gunter) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) all got their time in the special.

Even the Geller parents, Christina Pickles and Elliot Gould, as well as Joey’s hand twin Thomas Lennon, showed up. Once again, raising the question why Rudd didn’t take part.

Even before the special aired, fans questioned why Rudd, Christina Applegate, Ben Stiller, Brad Pitt and more weren’t included in the reunion, expressing their displeasure on Twitter.