Alex Rodriguez is setting the record straight on “false” reports claiming that he “reached out” to Madison LeCroy following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez and LeCroy were first linked at the beginning of the year.

In February, the “Southern Charm” star told Page Six that she had “spoken on the phone” with the former baseball star but he “never physically cheated on his fiancée” with her.

Earlier this week, The Sun spoke to an insider who claimed that A-Rod “reached out” to the reality TV star hoping to get together at the recent PGA Championship in South Carolina.

The source alleged that LeCroy “always rolled her eyes and ignored him” and is “completely over it”.

Speaking to E! News, Rodriguez’s rep denied the insider’s claims.

“I’m not sure who’s looking to benefit from these types of rumours and false stories. They are factually incorrect,” said the spokesperson. “Alex is busy concentrating on his businesses and his family.”

Responding to the reports in a statement shared with Page Six, LeCroy said, “As I mentioned before, I wish him well and happy to put this in my past.”

Lopez and Rodriguez officially split in April after four years together.

Lopez has since been romantically linked to Ben Affleck, to whom she was previously engaged.

The pair were recently spotted together in Miami.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez has been concentrating on his brand new business venture.