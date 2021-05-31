Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is doing everything she can to help those in need during India’s devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, she and her “Never Have I Ever” co-stars took part in a live table read of their upcoming season as a way to raise funds for GiveIndia in support of their COVID-19 relief efforts.

While catching up with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the actress revealed how the fundraiser came to be.

“Obviously, like we have a lot of fans there, right? And our show is about Indian culture and we like to celebrate it and with our fans being a lot of them from India, we want to make sure we look out for them,” she explained.

Continued Ramakrishnan: “As much as we can say, like, oh, we don’t want to give any spoilers for season two, we want to keep it all under wraps just for the release date – this was a good reason to give a little spoiler. This was a really good reason to give a sneak peek.”

As for what she’s learned about the current humanitarian crisis in India, the 19-year-old shared some crucial insight on what the communities in India are facing on a daily basis.

“I think, you know, a lot of people don’t realize is that things like social distancing is a privilege there. They don’t have the space,” she said.

Ramakrishnan added: “It’s not a matter of if you’ll get COVID, but rather when, which is really, really scary.”

“I do have family in India that are dealing with COVID. It’s definitely affecting a lot of people in a lot of different ways,” the Canadian revealed.

Tune in to “ET Canada Presents: Help India” on Monday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Global.

Canadians looking to donate can do so online at together.ca, by phone at 1.855.461.2154, and can donate $20 by texting TOGETHER to 45678.